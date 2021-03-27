Man shot while sitting in car in southwest Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in the torso Saturday afternoon in southwest Columbus, police said.

According to Columbus Police, the 29-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle on the 4600 block of Tamarack Boulevard at approximately 12:39 p.m. when he was shot.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they could not locate the victim. However, as officers investigated the location, the victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Police said the victim was inside his vehicle when a group of people approached his car. An argument broke out and one of the people pulled a gun, shooting the victim, police said.

The victim is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss