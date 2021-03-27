Man shot while sitting in car in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in the torso Saturday afternoon in southwest Columbus, police said.

According to Columbus Police, the 29-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle on the 4600 block of Tamarack Boulevard at approximately 12:39 p.m. when he was shot.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they could not locate the victim. However, as officers investigated the location, the victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Police said the victim was inside his vehicle when a group of people approached his car. An argument broke out and one of the people pulled a gun, shooting the victim, police said.

The victim is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.