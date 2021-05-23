Man shot while leaving Rally’s on W. Mound

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they were flagged down by a shooting victim near W. Mound St. and the I-70 eastbound entrance ramp around 8:30 Saturday evening.

The victim told police he was shot while driving away from the Rally’s fast food restaurant. The 33-year old man was reportedly driving with his girlfriend and her juvenile son when he was shot.

Police say two people may have fired shots, including the Rally’s manager. River Harrison-Muncy, 26, was taken into custody.

The victim is reported in stable condition at an area hospital.