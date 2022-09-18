Officers were sent to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road just after 3:10 a.m. and found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound. (NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is recovering after being shot overnight Sunday while inside a car in the South Hilltop neighborhood, according to Columbus police.

Officers were sent to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road just after 3:10 a.m. and found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.

According to CPD, the victim said he was sitting in a green SUV when he was shot by another man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.