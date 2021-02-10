Man shot while fleeing attempted carjacking in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man was shot during an attempted carjacking in southeast Columbus on Feb. 10.

The Columbus Division of Police said the attempted robbery occurred at a Sunoco Gas Station, near the 1700 block of Lockbourne Road.

The victim was approached by a man with a gun, attempting to steal the car. The victim refused and was shot in his vehicle as he was fleeing the parking lot.

The victim traveled less than a mile down the road before crashing into a nearby home, according to CPD.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect was driving a silver Ford sedan at the time. No other suspect information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 614-645-4141.