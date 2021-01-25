Man shot while driving in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man was shot while driving in west Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the incident occurred near Hilliard Rome Road and Feder Road, but officers were dispatched to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center on a report of a shooting around 2:10 p.m., on Monday.

Police said the victim, 30, had checked himself into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Police spoke with the victim and learned he was shot while driving, possibly due to road rage.

The victim wasn’t able to describe the suspect but believed the suspect was in a white hatchback that cut him off while driving.

This is the second driver in Columbus shot due to road rage. Police continue to investigate.