Man shot while driving in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a man was injured by gunfire Saturday evening while he was driving in southeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to an address on Chatterton Road on a report of a shooting. They found the victim, Teron Coleman, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Coleman was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say Coleman was driving in the area of Gender Road and Refugee Road when he was shot. He drove to the location on Chatterton Rd. and called police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4141.