Man shot while driving in car in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot while driving his car in west Columbus Monday afternoon.

Columbus Police said Mouad Bennaceur was found suffering from a gunshot wound at approximately 3:55 p.m. on the 600 block of Norton Road.

Bennaceur told police he was driving when a gray vehicle pulled up beside him and began shooting into his car.

Bennaceur’s car was hit many times, and he was hit once in the back.

Police said they are looking of a Hispanic male in relation to the crime, but offered no other suspect details.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Detective Jude at 614-645-4141.