Man shot while attempting to stop robber in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was shot in his arm after police said he tried to wrestle a gun from a robber who jumped into his car Sunday night.

Columbus Police responded to a call for a shooting on the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue at approximately 7:45 p.m.

When they arrived, police said they found the victim, Fred Thomas, 30.

Thomas told police he was sitting in his vehicle when an unknown man got into his car and told thim to put his hands up.

Thomas said the man started to rob him, which is when Thomas tried to wrestle the gun from the robber, police said.

During the struggle, Thomas was shot once in his right arm.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.