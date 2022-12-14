COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning while walking to his car in the southside of Columbus.

At around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Highview Landing in the Far South neighborhood. When police arrived, they met with the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds. The 31-year-old victim stated he was walking out to his car when he heard gunshots and realized he was being shot at.

The victim, who is in stable condition at Grant Medical Center, said he saw was a white Audi but could not provide any other details.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit, Detective McCotter at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).