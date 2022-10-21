COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man leaving a bar early Friday.

A 31-year-old was found outside an East Fulton Street apartment after being shot near a bar on East Hudson Street.

Columbus police say about 2 a.m., the victim was shot in the chest when two suspects approached a car the man was riding in and opened fire. The victim was taken from the parking lot on East Hudson Street to East Fulton Street, where medics were called to take him to Grant Medical Center.

The victim was stable and expected to recover. He declined to cooperate should any of the suspects be identified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Det. Robert Reffitt, anonymously or otherwise, at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.