Man shot on eastside of Columbus after domestic dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after a domestic dispute lead to a man being shot on the eastside of Columbus, Thursday.

Columbus Police say Jason Garrad, 39, was shot near the 2700 block of Kenliworth Road at 12:35 a.m.

Police reports indicate, Garrad followed his children’s mother, Tylisha Thompson, in his car after a domestic dispute.  

The report also indicates, Thompson was riding as a passenger with two other people: Ebony Bloomfield, the driver and 23-year-old Tayvon Rubin, the backseat passenger.

According to police at the scene, the driver lost control and crashed into a parked car.

Garrad exited his vehicle and began to exchange words with Thompson and then Rubin exited the back seat firing multiple shots at the victim state Columbus Police.

Officials say Garrad was struck once in the back and a nearby residence struck three times.

Garrad’s condition wasn’t given in the police report neither any charges.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-461-8477.

