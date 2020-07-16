Man shot near Weinland Park transported to Riverside Hospital

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Weinland Park, late Thursday evening.

The Columbus Division of Police say they were dispatched to the area of North 4th Street and East 7th  Street on a report of a shooting.

Police say upon arrival, a man was found shot in an alley close to the intersection of Hamlet Street and East 7th Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the man was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors at 11:42 p.m.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4730.

