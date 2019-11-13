Man shot multiple times outside Logan diner

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot multiple times outside the Hocking Hills Diner Tuesday evening.

According to the Logan Police Department, Hocking County 911 received a call from the victim’s boyfriend at approximately 6:10 p.m. She told the operator her boyfriend had been shot by another man who was in a white four-door vehicle, possibly a Pontiac. That vehicle fled the scene toward U.S. 33.

The victim was able to drive his car to the Logan Police Department while his girlfriend remained on the line with 911.

When the couple arrived at the police station, the victim was treated by Logan Fire Department and Hocking County EMS and taken to Hocking Valley Community Hospital for additional treatment. His condition has not been released.

Officers with the Logan Police Department and the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the man’s girlfriend and also went to the diner to investigate and interview other witnesses.

Police said several items of evidence were collected.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Logan Police Department at 740-385-6866.