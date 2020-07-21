Man shot multiple times in west Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in a parking lot on the city’s west side Monday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect was found in a parking lot on the 5500 block of Leigh Run Court at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses at the scene told police that a silver vehicle with four men inside pulled into the parking lot and when they saw the victim, started shooting at him.

The four suspects continued to shoot at the victim as he ran through the parking lot. The vehicle then fled the area in an unknown direction.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds all over his body, police said. He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4189.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools