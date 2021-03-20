Man shot, killed after allegedly forcing entry into home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police arrived to reports of a shooting on the 3400 block of Wilson Woods Dr. early Saturday morning to find a man dead from a gunshot wound.

They found the man unresponsive on an outside walkway and paramedics pronounced him dead around 2:07 a.m.

The inhabitants of the apartment told police that the man had forced his way into their home when he was shot.

Police are seeking next of kin for notification. They say the case will be referred to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office for Grand Jury review following completion of the investigation.