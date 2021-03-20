Man shot, killed after allegedly forcing entry into home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police arrived to reports of a shooting on the 3400 block of Wilson Woods Dr. early Saturday morning to find a man dead from a gunshot wound.

They found the man unresponsive on an outside walkway and paramedics pronounced him dead around 2:07 a.m.

The inhabitants of the apartment told police that the man had forced his way into their home when he was shot.

Police are seeking next of kin for notification. They say the case will be referred to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office for Grand Jury review following completion of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss