Man shot in west Columbus, transported to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One person is in critical condition after being shot in west Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police says the shooting occurred near the 1200 block of W. Town Street and Princeton Avenue, around 5:26 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, says CPD.

Columbus Police said five males were involved in the shooting and one of the men barricade himself inside a nearby home. Police were able to resolve the incident quickly and all suspects have been arrested.