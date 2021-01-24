Man shot in leg following argument in Hilltop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon after an argument in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call of a shooting on the unit block of Belvidere Avenue at approximately 4:18 p.m.

Police said the victim, a 46-year-old man, told them the shooting happened as the result of an argument.

The victim has refused to press charges or identify a suspect, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.