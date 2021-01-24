Man shot in leg following argument in Hilltop

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon after an argument in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call of a shooting on the unit block of Belvidere Avenue at approximately 4:18 p.m.

Police said the victim, a 46-year-old man, told them the shooting happened as the result of an argument.

The victim has refused to press charges or identify a suspect, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools