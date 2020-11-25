Man shot in foot while playing with dog in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was shot in the foot while he was playing with his dog Tuesday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, a 28-year-old man walked into the emergency room at Ohio State University Hospital East at approximately 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The man told police he was in a grass field on the 200 block of N. 17th Street playing with his dog when he thought he twisted his ankle.

The man said his ankle continued to bother him, so he went inside to take his boot off, which is when he realized his foot had been hit by a bullet.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4189.