A 26-year old man was shot in the face at the 600 block of Woodbury Ave. in South Hilltop early Monday morning.

Columbus police responded to reports of shots being fired on Forest Creek Drive around 2 a.m. and found the man on Woodbury Avenue about a half an hour later. The victim was transported to Grant hospital and is in stable condition, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Stubblefield at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.