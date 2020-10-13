Man shot following argument in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was injured after he was shot following an argument Tuesday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, the victim, a 21-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his right ankle.

The victim told police he was standing in front of a home on the 800 block of Allison Drive when the suspect and another man approached him. The victim said an argument started, and when the suspect started to leave the scene in an SUV, he fired several shots at the victim.

The victim is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

A warrant has been issued for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.

