Man shot following apparent road rage incident Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A 28-year-old man is hospitalized after what police said was a shooting in connection with a road rage incident Saturday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers were called to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 9:35 p.m. Hospital staff said the victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was a passenger in a car driving south on I-71 when an older black sedan pulled beside the car, out of an apparent road rage incident, with the driver of the sedan firing several shots into the car, police said.

The victim was hit once. He is in stable condition and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-3689.