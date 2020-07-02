Man shot during fight in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a felony assault after a man was shot during a fight in southwest Columbus, Wednesday evening.

Columbus Police say they responded to call where a man was shot in an apartment near the 780 block of Greenfield Drive at 10:22 p.m.

According to reports, the victim entered the apartment and saw his girlfriend struggling with Shanen D. McKinley, 25.

McKinley was holding a handgun when the victim attempted to intervene and shot the victim in the stomach during the struggle, police say.

Medics transported the victim to Grant Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.