Man shot by police pleads guilty to robbery charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man shot after he allegedly attempted to rob a SWAT officer at gunpoint has pleaded guilty.

According to court records, Kyler Collier, 18, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated robbery and one count of possessing a weapon under disability Thursday. All other charges against him were dropped.

According to police, Collier attempted to rob the officer last December in the area of Booty Driver near the Madison Grove Townhomes.

According to police, the SWAT officer was in the area of the 2800 block of Duvall Lane posing as a potential buyer/seller of an online item when he met Collier to finalize the exchange of an item for cash when the shooting occurred.

Police said at this point, Collier attempted to rob the officer at gunpoint. That is when he was shot by another officer at the scene.

Collier was arrested after trying to flee the scene. Police said they found his gun at the scene.

Collier’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 1 at 9 a.m.