COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after a man was injured after a shooting, early Sunday.

Columbus police say they were called to report of a shooting in the area of W. Main Street and Civic Center drive, at about 4:52 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, and police say he is expected to survive.

According to police there’s no suspect information yet.