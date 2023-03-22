COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is expected to survive his injuries after he was shot and robbed in his north Columbus residence Tuesday night.

At 10:40 p.m. Columbus police responded to reports of a man shot and standing outside his Northland residence on the 2000 block of Canyon Tree Drive. Officers found a 19-year-old man, who said unknown individuals forced their way into his residence, shot him, and stole multiple items.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Police said they found a shell casing from the scene and submitted it as evidence.

No suspect information was provided by police, who are asking that anyone with information call Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Baker at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).