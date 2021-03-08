Man shot and killed after I-270 pursuit, wrong-way crash identified

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man who was shot and killed after a pursuit and wrong-way crash on I-270 Friday.

According to a joint media release, Andrew Teague, 43, was wanted on a felonious assault warrant from an incident that happened on February 2. According to court documents, Teague was accused of firing more than a dozen shots at his brother.

Police said Teague was originally pursued by Columbus police officers, but that pursuit was called off at the direction of CPD supervisors. A short time later, Teague’s vehicle was spotted stopped on the shoulder of I-270 by a Franklin County deputy.

The release said Teague fled from deputies by driving the wrong way on the Interstate. She sheriff’s office discontinued the pursuit. A short time later, Teague was struck by two oncoming vehicles.

After he was hit, the release said Teague got out of his vehicle and was confronted by Columbus police officers and Franklin County deputies. Officer John Kifer, a 31-year veteran and Deputy Michael Severance, a 48-year veteran were identified as the officers involved.

Police say a firearm was recovered from the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is being handled by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.