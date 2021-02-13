Man shot after encounter near north Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was shot after police said a vehicle order him to “come here” near a gas station in north Columbus Saturday morning.

According to Columbus Police, the victim, a 29-year-old man, was walking through a parking lot in the 1000 block of Covington Road after leaving a nearby Speedway gas station.

As he was walking, police said a white vehicle pulled up next to him, and one of the occupants of the vehicle told the victim to “come here.”

At that point, the victim told police he started running. He then heard two gunshots and realized he had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.