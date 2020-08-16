Man shot after argument at North Hilltop gas station

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition following an argument Sunday morning at a gas station on Columbus’ west side.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the Marathon gas station on the 2800 block of West Broad Street after ShotSpotter reported shots being fired at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Police said officer spoke with employees, who said shots were fired as a result of an argument. However, no victims could be found at the location.

At approximately 6:25 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers said they received a call from a 41-year-old man who said he was shot in the leg while at the gas station.

According to the victim, he was involved in an argument with an unknown person while getting gas. The victim allegedly told police that as he was leaving the gas station, he hit a windshield with a baseball bat. It is unclear if the windshield belonged to the person he was arguing with or someone else.

As he was leaving the parking lot, someone fired four or five shots at him, he told police. One of the gunshots hit the man in the left knee.

The victim was taken to Grant Hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Det. Deryl Kowalski of the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4189.