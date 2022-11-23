COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot Tuesday evening in the Mount Vernon area near the Interstate 71, Interstate 670 interchange.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 500 block of Sawyer Boulevard and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

CPD learned that the victim has been involved in an ongoing feud with neighbors. When he opened his front door, a gunshot was fired, striking the victim.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).