WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was seriously injured when a motorcycle he was driving struck a deer in Washington Township, Jackson County, Sunday.

According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Fridenmaker Road (Township Road 372) near the intersection of SR-327 at approximately 11:48 a.m.

A 28-year-old Wellston, Ohio man was driving a 1993 Honda XR250 motorcycle east on Fridenmaker Road when he hit a deer in the road. The motorcycle overturned and the driver hit the pavement. The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

The victim was flown from the scene by MedFlight to Grant Hospital.

Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County EMS, and the Wellston Fire Department.