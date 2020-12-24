Man seriously injured in crash near Feder road

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WCMH) – Deputies say a man was seriously injured during a crash near Feder Road, east of Jones Road, Wednesday evening.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Dec. 23 around 9:51 p.m., where a man drove off the roadway into a ditch and stuck a wall. The driver was the only person in the car.

Deputies say 31-year-old Matthew Mongolier was ejected from the vehicle. He was traveling westbound onto Feder Rd in a 2006 Gray Ford F-150.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies and Prairie Township Fire Department personnel responded to the crash. Mongolier was transported to Doctor’s West Hospital in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding this crash can contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.