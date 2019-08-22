Man sentenced to 41 months in prison on trespassing, arson charges in Knox Co.

A 51-year-old man was sentenced to 41 months in prison on Monday for arson and trespassing charges, according to the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office.

Bryan Walley, 51, of Mississippi, was sentenced to 11 months for trespassing in a home on Lower Gambier Road in September 2018. He was also sentenced to 30 months and required to register as an arson offender for an attempted arson offense, according to officials.

While Walley was awaiting trial on the first offense, he attempted to arrange an arsonist to burn down the home he had broken into in September, officials said.

Some of those conversations were made on recorded Knox County Jail phone lines, according to the Knox County officials.

Given the course of conduct involving the same victims and Walley’s lengthy criminal history, the judge ordered that the sentences be served consecutively, officials said.