Man sentenced to 30 years in prison as part of Columbus MS-13 conspiracy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man has been sentenced in federal court to 30 years in prison Wednesday as part of an MS-13 racketeering conspiracy in Columbus.

Jose Daniel Gonzalez-Campos, 31, of Falls Church, Va., participated in the murder of Wilson Villeda, 17, in November 2015, according to a statement from David DeVillers, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

DeVillers said Gonzalez-Campos is one of 23 MS-13 members and associates in Columbus charged in a Feburary 2018 indictment.

The defendants are charged in a racketeering conspiracy including five murders, attempted murder, extortion, money laundering, drug trafficking, assault, obstruction of justice, witness intimidation, weapons offenses, and immigration-related violations.

Villeda was attacked and killed with bladed weapons and was buried in a shallow grave in the woods in Innis Park, DeVillers said.

In addition to the killing of Villeda, court documents state the defendants committed the following murders as part of the conspiracy: