Man sentenced to 28 years to life in prison for child rape

A 34-year-old Huron man has been sentenced to 28 years to life for repeatedly sexually assaulting a child from 2008 to 2010 in Delaware County.

Eric Joseph Bellamy was indicted in January 2019 on 10 charges including rape, gross sexual imposition, and menacing by stalking.

The crimes occurred while Bellamy resided in Delaware County. The victim was under the age of 10.

After a three-day trial, a jury found Bellamy guilty on all counts.

He’s also been classified as a Tier III sex offender.

“While we can’t undo the trauma to this child, we can make sure this man never offends again,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. “We thank the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for its thorough investigation and efforts to bring this man to justice.”

If you suspect a child is being abused, or if a child tells you they are being abused, law enforcement can help.

Contact the Delaware County Job and Family Services to report suspected abuse. Their number is (740) 833-2340. Our Victim Services Unit is also available at (740) 833-2710.