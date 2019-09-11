Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for raping woman at bus stop

A man who pleaded guilty to raping a 51-year-old woman waiting at a COTA bus stop last year has been sentenced to serve 18 years in prison and ordered to register as a violent offender.

Antwan Blackwell, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on charges of raping and kidnapping the woman in 2018 after he approached her and pulled a gun on her in the area of Sullivant and South Glenwood avenues.

RELATED: Man charged with raping woman at Columbus bus stop

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said Blackwell then ordered the victim to a nearby vacant area where he raped her.

Blackwell was sentenced to 10 years kidnapping and eight years for rape, according to court documents.