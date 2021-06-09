Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2019 rape, assault

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man will spend a minimum of 12 years in prison after being found guilty last month on rape and assault charges.

Faizal Abdullahi, 38, was found guilty of kidnapping, felonious assault, and attempted rape. He was sentenced Tuesday.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor G. Gary Tyack, in October of 2019, Abdullahi waited outside the victims apartment, eventually forced his way in and attacked the victim.

In addition to the prison sentence, Abdullahi will be required to register every 90 days as a tier 3 sex offender for the rest of his life upon his release from prison.

Abdullahi was indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury on one count each of aggravated burglary, kidnapping, felonious assault, and rape.