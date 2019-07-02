Man sentenced in connection with large heroin bust

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of seven people arrested in December in connection with an arrest that netted 17 pounds of heroin has been sentenced to five years in prison.

According to court documents, Jose D. Lucero-Morales was sentenced late last week after he pleaded guilty to one count of drug trafficking. All other charges against him were dropped.

In addition to five years in prison, he will also be required to complete five years of post-release control (probation) following his release.

Lucero-Morales was one of seven people originally charged in a 10-count indictment for Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in Cocaine, and Receiving Proceeds Subject to Forfeiture.

All the suspects were given multi-million dollar bonds upon arraignment.

In addition to Lucero-Morales, the other suspects arrested at the time were:

Abidas Ruiz Lopez

Eliezar Mendoza-Nava

Citaly Abigael Pardo-Rodriguez

Rafael Barrajas-Gonzalez

Moises Rodrigues

Rodrigo Esqueda-Vazquez

According to the prosecutor’s office, the case involved over 17 pounds of heroin and $107,000 in cash.

In addition to the heroin and money, prosecutors said the suspects were in possession of over eight kilograms of heroin, in possession of smaller amounts of cocaine and two firearms.