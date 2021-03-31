Police: Man robs Columbus bank with dog treat box

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank last week by implying he had a bomb inside a large dog treat box.

According to police, the man entered the PNC Bank on the 2900 block of Olentangy River Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. on March 25.

The suspect was carrying a large red Milk Bone dog treat box under his arm when he approached the teller, saying he had a bomb in the box and demanded money, police said.

The teller complied and handed the man an undisclosed amount of money.

According to police, the suspect fled the bank toward a Sunoco gas station, where he approached a man at a gas pump and got into the man’s white minivan, possibly a Chrysler Pacifica.

The man, who police said didn’t know the suspect had just robbed a bank, drove the suspect away from the area.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the man with the van is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.

