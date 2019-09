COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Police Department is searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint early Sunday morning near the OSU campus.

The incident occurred at about 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of Norwich Avenue and Williams Street.

The men were wearing black T-shirts and jeans, according to police.

The suspects possibly took off in a black 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.