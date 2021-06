PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was rescued after a tractor he was driving flipped over and into a shallow pond Wednesday.

According to a post on the Pleasant Township Fire Department’s Facebook page, rescuers responded to a home on Gay Road where they found the man pinned by the tractor in a pond that was under construction.

Using air bags and cribbing, crews were able to rescue the man, who was conscious and alert.