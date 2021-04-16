Man allegedly punches 2 officers who responded to knife threat call

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Columbus police officers are in the hospital, one with a broken jaw, after a man allegedly attacked them outside of Faith Mission on in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The alleged attack happened when Officer Andrew Mott and Officer Samuel Clanin responded to a call of a man threatening people with a knife, according to a social media post by Columbus Division of Police.

“Within seconds of them exiting the police van, the suspect punched Officer Andrew Mott and slammed Officer Samuel Clanin against the police wagon,” the post said.

“Officer Mott’s jaw was broken in two places and required surgery. Officer Clanin suffered a concussion. Noah Andrews is charged with Assault on a police officer. Andrews was not injured in the arrest,” the post concluded.

According to the complaint filed with Franklin County Municipal Court, Officers Andrew Mott and Samuel Clanin went to Faith Mission on N Grant Ave at 2:10 a.m. on April 15.

Officers Mott and Clanin found Andrews on East Naughten Street and North 6th Street. They tried to take Mr. Andrews into custody when Andrews struck him in the face with a closed fist. Officer Mott suffered a fractured jaw as a result of being attacked, the complaint said.

Officer Clanin was tackled from behind by Andrews, and Officer Clanin struck his head on the wagon. They were finally able to subdue Andrews by tasing and placing him in handcuffs. The officers went to Grant Medical Center to be treated, and Andrews went to Franklin County Jail charged with Assault of a Peace Officer, the complaint said.

Andrews is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday morning, April 17.