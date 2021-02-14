Man pulled from icy Perry County lake after being in water for 43 minutes

SHAWNEE, Ohio (WCMH) — First responders rescued a man who fell through Tecumseh Lake Sunday afternoon.

Shawnee Fire Chief John Arkley said crews found a man submerged around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when they arrived at the scene. The man’s head and arms were visible above the ice.

Firefighters and deputies used ladders and rope to help the man pull himself from the water, then helped him with rope and a medical sled to make it to the shore.

The victim was one of about four others out on an ice fishing expedition. Those others attempted to rescue the man as well.

The victim, a Shawnee resident in his mid-30s, was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment. His condition has not been released.

All told, the man was in the icy water for 43 minutes.

One deputy who responded to the scene was also taken for treatment after being exposed to the water. He has since been released.

A total of 27 fire and rescue personnel from Shawnee Fire, New Straitsville Fire, New Lexington EMS, and Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.