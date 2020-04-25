Police: Man poured bleach on woman before shooting her

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a man shot a woman in the shoulder after pouring bleach over her during a domestic dispute. 

According to Columbus police, a 35-year-old woman arrived home to find her ex-boyfriend, Antonio L. Parks, 30, inside her apartment off Chatford Drive.

Police say Parks and the woman began to argue before he grabbed a bottle of bleach and pouring it on her. 

Parks then pulled a handgun on the victim and told her “I will show you how crazy I am,” and shot her in the shoulder, according to police. 

The suspect then drove the female victim to another person’s home, who took her to a medic that then transported her to a local hospital.

Police say the victim is expected to survive her injuries.

Parks was arrested and charged with felonious assault. 

