Man pleads guilty to raping 3 women, killing 1

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Prosecutors say a man who raped three women, killing one of them, has pleaded guilty to charges that could send him to prison for the rest of his life.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Troy Len Hairston, 49, pleaded guilty Thursday, to one count of Aggravated Murder and three counts of Rape in connection with the rape of a 70-year-old woman that occurred on September 26, 2018, the rape of a 57-year-old woman, and the rape and murder of Tonya Lanette Daniels, 47, both which occurred on or about February 24, 2019.

“Hairston was developed as a suspect in the homicide due to the pending rape investigations which occurred near his residence on Geers Avenue and in close proximity to the homicide scene,” said O’Brien.

On March 9, 2019, Hairston called police and confessed to the homicide and other sexual assaults, according to investigators.

Hairston has a previous conviction for rape from 1994. He was living on Geer Avenue with his mother and as a registered sex offender.

Hairston faces a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the Aggravated Murder and could receive an additional 33 years for the Rape counts.

If he is released, he will be required to register as a Tier III sex offender and will be required to register with the county sheriff every 90 days for life. He will also be required to register as a Violent Offender once a year for ten years following his release from prison.

Sentencing for Hairston is scheduled for September 10 at 9am.