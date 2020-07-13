Man pleads guilty to murder of girlfriend in Westerville home

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend in 2019.

According to Franklin County prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Tyrone Lauderdale pleaded guilty to one count of murder.

Investigators say Lauderdale called his daughter on June 7, 2019 and told her that he stabbed and killed his girlfriend, Ranae Baxter. Lauderdale’s daughter reported the phone call to Kettering police, who called Westerville police.

At the time, Westerville police said two adult children and one minor were found inside the home when officers arrived.

“Lauderdale made numerous phone calls to family members confessing to the crime,” said O’Brien. Clothing the defendant was wearing at the time tested positive for the victim’s blood.

Baxter had a prior protection order against Lauderdale from 2018.

Judge Julie Lynch sentenced Lauderdale to Life in Prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.