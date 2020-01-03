Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus City Schools bus driver, 2 others indicted

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two men are facing aggravated murder charges for the death of a Columbus City Schools bus driver, while a third pleaded guilty, according to the Franklin County prosecutor.

According to Franklin County Proscutor Ron O’Brien, Abraham McNeal Shears, 52 and Tarayle Calloway Glick, 19, are facing charges of aggravated murder and murder for the September 24, 2019 death of Columbus City Schools bus driver John Clinedinst.

Investigators said Clinedinst was stabbed to death on the front porch of his home on Darbyhurst Road as he was leaving for work.

The man who actually stabbed Clinedinst, Donte Tarik Slash, 23, pleaded guilty Thursday to a Bill of Information for one count of aggravated murder. He will be sentenced on July 30.

According to O’Brien, Shears recruited Slash and Glick to kill Clinedinst and make it look like a MS-13 gang murder.

“These men plotted and then waited in the early morning hours for this man to come out of his home to go to work, only to viciously stab him to death,” said O’Brien.

Shears and Glick will appear in court on January 8.