Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 death of wife

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A southeast Columbus man accused with killing his wife and then stabbing himself has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to court records, Timothy Clay pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Monday. A murder charge against him was dropped.

Clay will get a jail-time credit of 401 days.

Clay was also sentenced to five years probation following his release from prison.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, on July 22, 2018, deputies were called to the 1600 block of Spruce Drive on the report of a domestic situation.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Crystal Clay, 45, with a stab wound to her neck and her husband, Timothy Clay, with an apparent self-inflicted stab wound.

Crystal Clay was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was originally reported as a shooting, but deputies confirmed it was a stabbing at the residence.