Man pleads guilty in death of woman found in Alum Creek park shallow grave

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 24-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing a woman last July, then disposing of her body in a shallow grave in Alum Creek State Park.

John Bartholomew pleaded guilty to killing Brittany McDowell, 28, of Columbus, and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

“Today’s sentence holds the defendant responsible for his crimes and punishes him for his horrendous actions that ripped Brittany from her family,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. “Nothing can ever replace Brittany or make her loss any easier for those who loved and cherished her. No one should ever have to suffer losing a loved one in such a tragic and senseless way.”

Bartholomew was arrested on July 9, 2019, five days after an ODNR officer discovered McDowell’s body in a shallow grave during a routine foot patrol. An autopsy determined McDowell suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

During the course of the investigation, it was a tip from a concerned citizen that aided law enforcement in developing Bartholomew as a suspect. This person had been asked to clean Bartholomew’s vehicle, and when the citizen discovered blood in the car, he knew something wasn’t right and made the decision to report what he’d seen.

“I applaud this citizen for doing the right thing, for following his gut and placing that call to law enforcement,” Schiffel said. “We all have a part to play in keeping our community safe, and without this tip, and the efforts of many law enforcement partners who followed up on this and other leads, today’s guilty plea may not have occurred.”