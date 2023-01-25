COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man accused of assaulting the mother of his child and a three-month-old child, pleaded guilty to all charges and will serve 285 days in jail.

According to City Attorney Zack Klein’s office, Marqual Wilkins pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic violence, three counts of assault and three counts of violating a protection order. He received a sentence of 285 days in jail, or nine-and-a-half months, while credited with 85 days he had already served.

In November of 2021, Wilkins reportedly choked, punched, kicked and threw the mother of his child to the ground, which sent the victim to an emergency room for treatment. Nearly a year later in October, Wilkins was accused of twice violating a protection order obtained by the victim when Wilkins was at the victim’s residence. This was also supported by security footage.

A short time later, on Oct. 25, 2022, Wilkins was accused of punching the victim in the eye while she was holding her three-month-old baby. The woman fell to the ground and suffered an orbital fracture while the baby suffered a brain bleed from the fall.

As a result of his plea, Wilkins was also sentenced to three years of probation alongside his jail time.