Man pleads guilty in fatal crash that killed prominent Hilliard attorney

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Dublin man pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter Tuesday in the 2019 death of a former Chief Counsel for Gov. George V. Voinovich.

Vincent DePalma, of Dublin, will be sentenced on Dec. 10.

DePalma pleaded guilty in the death of Kurtis Tunnell, who was struck by DePalma’s vehicle while Tunnell was riding a bike along Scioto Darby Creek Road on Aug. 31, 2019.

According to police, DePalma was driving westbound on Scioto and Darby Creek Road east of Walker Road and Tunnell was riding his bike westbound on Scioto and Darby Creek Road west of Walker Road when Tunnell was struck from behind.

DePalma was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter and OMVI (Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated).

According to court records, DePalma has been charged in the past with several traffic violations, many of which were either reduced or dropped. His last recorded violation was a driving under suspension charge in May 2013.

In addition to serving Gov. Voinovich, Tunnell was a former managing partner with the law firm Bricker & Eckler.

At the time of his passing, Tunnell was honored by Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. John Husted.